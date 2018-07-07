Lanes closed on I-64 EB near Clark Station Road due to crash

A view of traffic on I-64 EB from Echo Trail. (Source: Trimarc)

At the scene of the crash on I-64 eastbound. (Source: Viewer photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two left lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound have been shut down just before the Simpsonville exit (Exit 28) near Clark Station Road due to a car crash involving a semi truck, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at 3:29 p.m. of a wreck involving a semi at the 22-mile marker in the Clark Station Road area.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, Metrosafe said.

Metrosafe said there were injuries, but that no one was transported.

The left shoulder and two left lanes were blocked on eastbound I-64. A Trimarc camera at Echo Trail showed visible gridlock due to the wreck.

Trimarc estimated the lane closures would last around two hours.

