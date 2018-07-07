1 person shot in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has been shot in the Shawnee neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

Metrosafe said a call came in at 9:24 p.m. on Saturday of a person down and possible shooting.

First responders arrived on the scene and found one victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to UofL Hospital, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

