1 person shot in Shawnee

A person has been shot in the Shawnee neighborhood, Metrosafe confirmed.More >>
A person has been shot in the Shawnee neighborhood, Metrosafe confirmed.More >>
Police were on heightened alert as protesters flooded Downtown Louisville Saturday, but clashing points of view did not lead to violence or arrests.More >>
Police were on heightened alert as protesters flooded Downtown Louisville Saturday, but clashing points of view did not lead to violence or arrests.More >>
Two left lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound have been shut down near Clark Station Road due to a car crash involving a semi truck, Metrosafe said.More >>
Two left lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound have been shut down near Clark Station Road due to a car crash involving a semi truck, Metrosafe said.More >>
The victim's name has not been released.More >>
The victim's name has not been released.More >>
The victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries, according to MetroSafe.More >>