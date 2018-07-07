1 person shot in Shawnee - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 person shot in Shawnee

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
The scene at Amy Avenue. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News) The scene at Amy Avenue. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has been shot in the Shawnee neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

Metrosafe said a call came in at 9:24 p.m. on Saturday of a person down and possible shooting.

First responders arrived on the scene and found one victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to UofL Hospital, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. 

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. 

