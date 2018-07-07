McConnell confronted by protesters while leaving restaurant

Sen. Mitch McConnell was confronted by protesters on Saturday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell was confronted by ICE protesters while leaving a Louisville restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

The interaction was caught on camera as the Senator left lunch on Bardstown Road.

ICE protesters gathered behind McConnell as he left the Bristol Bar and Grille.

"Vote you out, vote you out," protesters chanted.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Protesters speak out, bring guns, but remain peaceful

+ IMAGES: ICE protesters, counter-protesters rally in downtown Louisville

+ LMPD preparing for ICE protest and counter-protest

McConnell, wearing a green shirt, does not appear to react or respond during the incident.

The protesters also yelled "Abolish ICE."

Senator McConnell was supportive of President Trump's executive order to stop the separation of families at the border.

The Senator's office said they currently do not have a comment regarding today's incident.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.