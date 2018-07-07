Reynolds has 2 HRs, 10 RBIs, Nationals rout Marlins 18-4 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Reynolds has 2 HRs, 10 RBIs, Nationals rout Marlins 18-4

By BOBBY BANCROFT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Mark Reynolds homered twice and drove in a career-high 10 runs, Max Scherzer won for the first time since June 5, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 18-4 on Saturday night.

Washington has won three straight and scored a combined 35 runs since calling a players-only meeting on Wednesday after falling under .500 for the first time since May 2.

Reynolds (5 for 5) tied his career high for hits and equaled the Nationals' RBI record.

Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the second inning into the same visitors' bullpen where his walk-off homer landed on Friday. He followed that up with an RBI double in the second, a two-run single in the fifth, a three-run homer in the sixth, and a two-run single in the seventh.

Washington, which has won 14 straight against Miami, broke it open by batting around the order and scoring a season-best seven runs in the fifth inning.

Scherzer (11-5), who was 0-4 in his previous five starts, pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on four hits - three of which were home runs. The Nationals had been shut out in three of Scherzer's previous five starts.

Miami starter Wei-Yin Chen (2-6) lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits.

Bryce Harper had three hits and an intentional walk.

Starlin Castro and J.T. Realmuto hit the first back-to-back home runs of the season for the Marlins in the fourth inning. Yadiel Rivera hit his first homer of the season in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF Brian Anderson was out of the lineup for the first time this season. After playing in Miami's first 90 games, manager Don Mattingly said it was time for a breather. . Mattingly said OF Lewis Brinson (right hip) is still sore and "doing a little treatment, and that's all."

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said that RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment Tuesday with the goal of throwing 50-60 pitches. . OF Victor Robles (hyperextended left elbow) and RHP Koda Glover (right shoulder tendinitis) both played in a Gulf Coast League game Friday. Martinez said Glover is "progressing well" but that he wouldn't be pitching in back-to-back games. . C Matt Wieters (left hamstring strain) went 1 for 4 in a rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg and is expected to play again on Sunday before being re-evaluated.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Rookie RHP Trevor Richards (2-5, 5.26 ERA) makes his first start against the Nationals in the series finale.

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (3-10, 4.60 ERA) is looking for his first win since June 6. Roark is 5-8 with a 3.99 ERA in 22 games against the Marlins.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

