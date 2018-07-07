Lou City tops Tampa, 2-1 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lou City tops Tampa, 2-1

( Louisville City FC Release)

Tampa, FL - Louisville City FC defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 2-1, thanks to goals from Kyle Smith and Cameron Lancaster en route to City’s first three points in the league since the end of May.

A resilient City defense kept Tampa at bay for 71 minutes as goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh made four saves on the evening.

Powered by Frankly