Police investigating early morning Buechel shooting

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting.

MetroSafe confirms the call came in around 5:20 a.m.. of a shooting in the 4200 block of St. Francis Lane.

MetroSafe said the victim was transported to UofL hospital. No word on the condition on the condition of the victim.

