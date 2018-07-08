Vettel wins British Grand Prix as Hamilton recovers to 2nd - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Vettel wins British Grand Prix as Hamilton recovers to 2nd

By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) - Sebastian Vettel took advantage of a bad start and disastrous first lap for Lewis Hamilton to win the British Grand Prix and extend his lead in the championship standings on Sunday.

Hamilton started in pole position but Vettel streaked ahead and his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen compounded Hamilton's misfortune when he bumped into him, sending the British driver off the track and leaving him last.

Hamilton managed to fight his way back to finish second after a Ferrari-Mercedes duel developed with Valtteri Bottas leading until Vettel hit the front again with five laps to go.

The German finished 2.264 seconds ahead of Hamilton for his fourth win of the season, denying Hamilton what would have been a fifth straight win in his home race.

Vettel, who led Hamilton by one point going into the 10th of 21 races, now leads by eight.

