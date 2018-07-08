Attorney General to make announcement on 'Future of Kentucky' Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear is making an announcement Monday concerning the future of Kentucky, according to a release.

Beshear's announcement in Louisville will be the first stop on a seven-stop itinerary around the state.

The full itinerary is below:

Monday, July 9:

9 a.m. Eastern time

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Ky.

11:15 a.m. Eastern time

Dudley’s on Short

259 W. Short St., Lexington, Ky.

3 p.m. Eastern time

Pike County Central High School

100 Winners Circle Dr., Pikeville, Ky.

6 p.m. Eastern time

Highlands Museum & Discovery Center

1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Ky.

Tuesday, July 10:

9:30 a.m. Central time

Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History

122 East 2nd St., Owensboro, Ky.

12:30 p.m. Central time

Paducah Tilghman High School

2400 Washington St., Paducah, Ky.

4 p.m. Central time

Western Kentucky University, Cherry Hall

1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, Ky.

