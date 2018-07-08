Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - Phil Mickelson broke the rules again, only this time he didn't realize it until after his violation.

Mickelson tamped down fescue grass with his foot in front of the seventh tee Sunday at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. He then called a two-stroke penalty on himself for improving his line of play.

At the U.S. Open last month, Mickelson intentionally violated golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green in the third round. He later apologized, saying his anger and frustration got the best of him.

On Sunday's gaffe, Mickelson says he "wasn't really thinking." After stepping on the grass, he paused before he hit his tee shot, realized the mistake and checked with a rules official, who confirmed the violation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

