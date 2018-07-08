Husband charged with wife's murder in Buechel double shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A husband is in custody weeks after police say he allegedly shot and killed his wife.

On July 8, police responded to a scene in Buechel after a report of two people shot. Metrosafe confirmed that a call came in at 3:14 p.m. on Sunday of a shooting at the corner of Lambert Avenue and Buechel Bank Road.

According to an arrest slip, first responders arrived and found two victims, a man and a woman, both shot.

The woman, later identified by authorities as Noor Ghazawi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Bashar Ghazawi was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition, but survived and is now charged with murder-domestic violence, and handgun possession by a felon.

According to the arrest slip, it's believed Ghazawi tried to shoot himself after shooting his wife multiple times. Police said they think it happened outside the home.

Ghazawi appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a judge increased his bail to $100,000 after the prosecutor said he tried to escape from University Hospital while undergoing treatment since the July 8 shooting.

"It's quiet up here. Nobody bothers you and then something like this happens. It's a shock," neighbor Kenny Hill said.

Police won't confirm if any children were around to see this but neighbors said one young child was there -- and immediately after the shooting, neighbors took him inside to be safe in their home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

