One dead in Buechel double shooting

Homicide is investigating the shooting, police said. (Source:Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a scene in Buechel after a report of two people shot.

Metrosafe confirmed that a call came in at 3:14 p.m. on Sunday of a shooting at the corner of Lambert Avenue and Buechel Bank Road.

First responders arrived and found two victims, a man and a woman, both shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Homicide is investigating but not actively looking for any suspects, police said. They believe it may have been a domestic situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

