Police respond to double shooting in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a scene in Buechel after the report of two people shot.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 3:14 p.m. of a shooting at the corner of Lambert Avenue and Buechel Bank Road.

The conditions of any victims or suspects is unknown.

Police and EMS are on scene, anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

