Crawford County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Crawford County on Sunday, police said.
One person is dead after a double shooting in Buechel on Sunday.
In 2016, 17 people were trapped inside Hidden River Cave, which is located under the city of Horse Cave in Hart County. A Kentucky caver discussed the similarities and differences with the current Thai cave rescue.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has served Occupy Ice, the group of protesters camping out on 7th and Broadway, with a notice to avoid further action.
Attorney General Andy Beshear is making an announcement Monday concerning the future of Kentucky, according to a release.
