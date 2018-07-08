Crawford County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SULPHUR, IN (WAVE) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Crawford County, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 24900 block of Easy Street, south of Sulphur.

One man was dead, police said. His name and the results of the autopsy are expected to be released early this week.

Another man was injured. His name and more details will also be released early this week, according to ISP.

Indiana State Police detectives are the primary investigators.

Members of the public, particularly those who live in the area, should not be concerned for their safety, ISP said. The Indiana State Police said in a statement that detectives have a firm grasp on the case's details and are confident in local residents' safety.

