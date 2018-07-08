ISP investigating shooting in Crawford County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

ISP investigating shooting in Crawford County

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
JASPER, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Crawford County, police said.

The incident occurred a short time before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday on Easy Street, south of Sulphur.

There are injuries, ISP said. The severity of those injuries was unknown at this time. 

More information was not immediately available. 

This story will be updated. 

