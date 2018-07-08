ISP investigating shooting in Crawford County

JASPER, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Crawford County, police said.

The incident occurred a short time before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday on Easy Street, south of Sulphur.

There are injuries, ISP said. The severity of those injuries was unknown at this time.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

More information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.