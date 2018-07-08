Shirley Becomes First Woman Crew Chief in Victory Lane at Madison Regatta

(Courtesy: H1Hydros) MADISON, IND. –July 8, 2018— The fans packed the shore of the Ohio River to watch history on a sunny Sunday afternoon. Cindy Shirley (Everett, Wash.) became the first woman crew chief to win a H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series championship final after her driver, Jimmy Shane (Maple Valley, Wash.) was victorious driving the U-1 Miss HomeStreet/Miss Madison in the 68th annual Indiana Governor’s Cup in front of what appeared to be a record crowd.

Shane, behind in national points prior to this weekend’s event came racing with vengeance on Sunday. He won one of his two preliminary heats against Andrew Tate in the U-9 Auxier Marketing presents Delta/Realtrac.

The pressure was on to gain some valuable points over Tate.

In the championship final, the two continued their season-long duel as expected.

Shane grabbed the inside lane and made a picture-perfect start over Tate. Shane pulled the early lead, but Tate charged back on the second lap, gaining within two mph of Shane. Shane held Tate off for the remaining three laps. On the last lap Tate again gained ground on Shane and went two mph faster than Shane on the fifth and final lap.

In the end, there just were not enough laps for Tate to gain enough ground and settled for second place. Shane average 140.089 mph on the five lap Indiana Governors Cup and Tate averaged 135.716 mph.

“We are ecstatic to come home and win in front of our fans,” Shane said after climbing out of the cockpit. “What a great win for the citizens of Madison, Indiana.”

Shane said, “We threw everything we could at it and I am really thankful for Cindy (Shirley) for the great set-up.”

Shirley, a long-time crewmember of the Miss Madison race team was promoted to crew chief in the off-season. The victory Sunday marks the first time a woman has won as a crew chief.

“I am ecstatic“ a happy Shirley said. “We fine tuned all day and came up with a set-up we were happy about,” she said. Jimmy made the most amazing start I think I have ever seen. So many were just dragging back, and he nailed it full speed.”

Third place went to Tom Thompson (Cambridge, MD) n the U-11 Reliable Diamond Tool presents J&D’s and Dustin Echols (Sultan, Wash.) came in fourth driving the U-440 Bucket List Racing hydroplane.

Local festival officials feel the event was a success after selling out of admission wristbands on Sunday.

Preliminary Heat 2A saw three boats make the starting line. Shane, Tate and rookie driver Aaron Salmon (Bonney Lake, Wash.) in the U-99.9 CARSTARS powers Miss Rock. Salmon completed his required rookie laps and saw his first completion as a driver. In the end Shane won averaging 136.154 mph, followed by Tate at 127.431 mph, and Salmon in third averaging 116.848 mph.

Preliminary Heat 2B

Thompson in the U-11 easily beat Echols in the smaller U-440. Thompson won with an average almost 10 mph faster than Echols. Echols’ smaller boat seemed to struggle in the notorious rough turn one.

Preliminary Heat 3A

Tate shellacked Shane after Shane drove through the roostertail of Tate and momentarily went dead-in-the-water. After restarting, Shane was able to fend-off Thompson for second. In the end, Tate averaged 140.576 mph over three laps, Shane averaged 114.240 mph and Thompson jumped the start and was penalized one minute.

Preliminary Heat 3B

2017 rookie-of-the-year, Dustin Echols won his first heat after Salmon in the U-99.9 failed to make the heat with electrical problems.

MADISON REGATTA RESULTS

Midwest Tube Mills Indiana Governor’s Cup final

1) Jimmy Shane, U-1 Miss HomeStreet/Miss Madison, 140.089 mph

2) Andrew Tate, U-9 Auxier Marketing presents Delta/Realtrac, 135.716 mph

3) Tom Thompson, U-11 Reliable Diamond Tool presents J&D’s, 118.803 mph

4) Dustin Echols, U-440 Bucket List Racing, 94.168 mph

Preliminary Heat 3A

1) U-9 Delta/Realtrac, Tate, 140.576 mph

2) U-1 Miss HomeStreet/Miss Madison, Shane 114.240 mph

3) U-11 J&D’s, Thompson, 129.100 mph

Preliminary Heat 3B

1) U-440 Bucket List Racing, Echols, 110.478 mph

2) U-99.9 Miss Rock, Salmon, DNS

Preliminary Heat 2A

1) U-1 Miss HomeStreet, Shane, 136.154 mph

2) U-9 Delta/Realtrac, 127.431 mph

3) U-99.9 Miss Rock, 116.848 mph

Preliminary Heat 2B

1) U-11 J&D’s, Thompson, 111.321 mph

2) U-440 Bucket List Racing 102.131 mph

Preliminary Heat 1A (Saturday)

1) U-9 Auxier Marketing presents Delta/Realtrac, Andrew Tate, 119.126 mph average

2) U-440 Bucket List Racing, Dustin Echols, 93.44 mph average

Preliminary Heat 1B (Saturday)

1) U-1 Miss HomeStreet/Miss Madison, Jimmy Shane, 133.134 mph average

2) U-11 Reliable Diamond Tool present J&D’s, 132.141 mph average

Qualifying (Saturday):

1) U-9 Auxier Marketing presents Delta/Realtrac, Andrew Tate, 148.166 mph

2) U-1 Miss HomeStreet/Miss Madison, Jimmy Shane, 146.983 mph

3) U-11 Reliable Diamond Tool presents J&D’s, Tom Thompson, 141.925 mph

4) U-440 Bucket List Racing, Dustin Echols, 130.792 mph

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HIGH POINTS

1) Andrew Tate, U-9 Auxier Marketing presents Delta/Realtrac,

2) Jimmy Shane, U-1 Miss HomeStreet/Miss Madison,

3) Tom Thompson, U-11 Reliable Diamond Tool presents J&D’s,

4) Brian Perkins, U-21 Go Fast, Turn Left Racing,

5) Cal Phipps, U-27 Wiggins Racing, 625 points.

6) Dustin Echols, U-440 Bucket List Racing,

2018 H1 UNLIMITED HYDROPLANE RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

June 1: Preseason Testing • Kennewick, Wash. • Columbia River

June 22-24: Southern Cup • Guntersville, Ala. • Guntersville Lake • Winner Andrew Tate

July 6-8: Midwest Tube Mills Indiana Governors Cup • Madison, Ind. • Ohio River • Winner Jimmy Shane

July 27-29: HAPO Columbia Cup • Kennewick, Wash. • Columbia River

August 3-5: Albert Lee Cup • Seattle • Lake Washington

August 24-26: Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Gold Cup • Detroit • Detroit River

September 14-16: HomeStreet Bank Bill Muncey Cup • San Diego • Mission Bay

