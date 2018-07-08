LMPD serves Occupy ICE with four hour notice to comply

The notice to comply served to Occupy ICE protesters at 7th and Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Occupy ICE protesters in downtown Louisville were served with a notice to comply on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has served Occupy Ice, the group of protesters camping out on 7th and Broadway, with a notice to avoid further action.

The notice, which was served at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, stated that protesters have four hours -- until 9 p.m. -- to move their tents off the sidewalk.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad asked the group to move their tents off the sidewalk to allow for a 4-foot walkway yesterday.

The notice served to Occupy Ice on Sunday said:

"We have made extraordinary efforts to protect the protestors' rights to free speech and have allowed public sidewalks to be occupied for a limited time however these protests must come into compliance with state and federal law as previously advised. "The American with Disabilities Act requires the Louisville Metro Government to provide appropriate access to sidewalks for people with disabilities. In addition, you are in violation of Kentucky State Law KRS 525.140 Obstructing a highway or other public passage which prohibits making a public sidewalk impossible. You were given notice yesterday of these legal issues. I am giving you notice you have four hours to clear a 4-foot passage on the street side of the sidewalk for passage and handicap access. We hope you recognize the importance of allowing those with disabilities the same right of access as you. "Failure to comply with this notice will result in further action."

But Occupy ICE said they won't be leaving the location across from the Federal Immigration building.

The group claims there is enough room for wheelchairs to get by.

