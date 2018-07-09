Casting call: Cast members wanted for movie to be filmed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Have you wanted to be in a movie? Well, here's your chance.

Producers are casting for "The Dangers of Positive Thinking." It's being filmed in Louisville.



Few details about the plot are being released right now, but the storyline is about a self-help writer whose family becomes the target of a troubled girl.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



Casting directors are looking to cast a variety of characters from ages 18 to 50. Click here for more information on the roles being cast.

Anyone interested should submit a headshot and resume to anthony@stargazercorp.com. The subject line should have the actor’s name the role submitting for in the subject line of the email. Submissions are due by Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Actors who are chosen will be asked to submit self-taped audition videos via Eco Cast.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.