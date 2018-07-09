LIVE: Thailand cave rescues resume - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIVE: Thailand cave rescues resume

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Rescue operations have resumed in Thailand where crews are working to get the remaining eight boys and their soccer coach out of a cave. (Source: Reuters) Rescue operations have resumed in Thailand where crews are working to get the remaining eight boys and their soccer coach out of a cave. (Source: Reuters)

Rescue operations have resumed in Thailand where crews are working to get the remaining eight boys and their soccer coach out of a cave.

Watch from the opening of the cave and from the road leading to the cave via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

>> READ MORE: Second phase of Thai cave rescue operation underway

