LIVE: Thailand cave rescues resume

Rescue operations have resumed in Thailand where crews are working to get the remaining eight boys and their soccer coach out of a cave. (Source: Reuters)

LIVE ON WAVE3.COM: Rescue operations have resumed in Thailand where crews are working to get the remaining eight boys and their soccer coach out of a cave.

Watch from the opening of the cave and from the road leading to the cave via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

>> READ MORE: Second phase of Thai cave rescue operation underway

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.