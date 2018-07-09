Starbucks to eliminate plastic straws by 2020

Coffee giant Starbucks will stop using single-use plastic straws from all of its stores by 2020. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Coffee giant Starbucks will stop using single-use plastic straws from all of its stores by 2020.

The company will offer alternatives, however. You will be able to get strawless lids (think of it like a sippy cup for grownups), and straws made out of paper or compostable plastic.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The first stores to see the changes will be in Seattle and Vancouver.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.