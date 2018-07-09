Attorney General Andy Beshear announces run for governor - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Attorney General Andy Beshear announces run for governor

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear will run for governor.

Beshear made the announcement Monday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, located at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville.

Beshear is also planning additional stops in Kentucky Monday and Tuesday:

Monday
11:15 a.m. Eastern time
Dudley’s on Short
259 W. Short St., Lexington, Ky.

3 p.m. Eastern time
Pike County Central High School
100 Winners Circle Dr., Pikeville, Ky.

6 p.m. Eastern time
Highlands Museum & Discovery Center
1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Ky.

Tuesday:

9:30 a.m. Central time
Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History
122 East 2nd St., Owensboro, Ky.

12:30 p.m. Central time
Paducah Tilghman High School
2400 Washington St., Paducah, Ky.

4 p.m. Central time
Western Kentucky University, Cherry Hall
1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, Ky.

Beshear is running with Jacqueline Coleman.

