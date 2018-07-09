Attorney General Andy Beshear announces run for governor

Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear will run for governor.

Beshear made the announcement Monday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, located at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville.

Beshear is also planning additional stops in Kentucky Monday and Tuesday:

Monday

11:15 a.m. Eastern time

Dudley’s on Short

259 W. Short St., Lexington, Ky.

3 p.m. Eastern time

Pike County Central High School

100 Winners Circle Dr., Pikeville, Ky.

6 p.m. Eastern time

Highlands Museum & Discovery Center

1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Ky.

Tuesday:

9:30 a.m. Central time

Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History

122 East 2nd St., Owensboro, Ky.

12:30 p.m. Central time

Paducah Tilghman High School

2400 Washington St., Paducah, Ky.

4 p.m. Central time

Western Kentucky University, Cherry Hall

1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, Ky.

Beshear is running with Jacqueline Coleman.

