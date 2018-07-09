Boil water advisory issued for Radcliff

The advisory was issued at 8:45 p.m. Sunday by Hardin County Water District No. 1. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – A boil water advisory has been issued for all of Radcliff due to a water main break.

The advisory was issued at 8:45 p.m. Sunday by Hardin County Water District No. 1 after a 12-inch water main broke.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The advisory is expected to expire around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.