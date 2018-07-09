BMC beats Froome's Sky to win Tour de France team time trial - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BMC beats Froome's Sky to win Tour de France team time trial

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). BMC Racing Team strains during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet, France, Monday, July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). BMC Racing Team strains during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet, France, Monday, July 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Australia's Richie Port warms up prior to the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet, France, Monday, July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Australia's Richie Port warms up prior to the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet, France, Monday, July 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Team Sky with Britain's Chris Froome, second left, and Geraint Thomas, left, takes the start of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Chol... (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Team Sky with Britain's Chris Froome, second left, and Geraint Thomas, left, takes the start of the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Chol...
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). A woman applauds as Team Sky with Britain's Chris Froome in second position strains during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet,... (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). A woman applauds as Team Sky with Britain's Chris Froome in second position strains during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet,...
(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). A bead of sweat trickles down the forehead of Britain's Chris Froome as he warms up prior to the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet,... (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). A bead of sweat trickles down the forehead of Britain's Chris Froome as he warms up prior to the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 35.5 kilometers (22 miles) with start and finish in Cholet,...

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

CHOLET, France (AP) - Chris Froome's Team Sky came up four seconds short of winning the team time trial in the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, as Greg Van Avermaet of victorious BMC claimed the yellow jersey.

BMC, led by Australian hope Richie Porte, clocked 38 minutes, 46 seconds over the 35.5-kilometer (22-mile) route that began and ended in Cholet near the Atlantic coast.

Sky finished second and Quick-Step Floors came third, seven seconds behind. World champion Sunweb featuring Tom Dumoulin finished fifth, 11 seconds back.

Van Avermaet, a Belgian who excels at single-day classics, isn't a threat for the overall title but he could keep the lead through the cobblestoned Stage 9 ending in Roubaix.

Froome, who is chasing a record-tying fifth Tour title, was left about a minute behind in the overall standings.

