4th annual Pack the Bus kicks off in Clarksville

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The fourth annual Clarksville Cares Pack the Bus kicked off on Monday.

The event will help make sure all Clarksville Community School Corporation students have sufficient supplies for the 2018-2019 school year.

From July 9 until July 20, school supplies can be dropped off at a CCSC bus parked in front of the One Vision Credit Union, located at 206 West Lewis and Clark Parkway.

