4th annual Pack the Bus kicks off in Clarksville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

4th annual Pack the Bus kicks off in Clarksville

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
From July 9 until July 20, school supplies can be dropped off at a CCSC bus parked in front of the One Vision Credit Union. (Source: WAVE 3 News file) From July 9 until July 20, school supplies can be dropped off at a CCSC bus parked in front of the One Vision Credit Union. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The fourth annual Clarksville Cares Pack the Bus kicked off on Monday.

The event will help make sure all Clarksville Community School Corporation students have sufficient supplies for the 2018-2019 school year.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

From July 9 until July 20, school supplies can be dropped off at a CCSC bus parked in front of the One Vision Credit Union, located at 206 West Lewis and Clark Parkway.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly