1 killed in Fern Creek shooting

The shooting was reported in the 5300 block of hames Trace at 1:35 p.m. (Photo source: Dale Mader, WaVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a Fern Creek apartment complex after a shooting was reported Monday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 1:35 p.m., of a person shot in the 5300 block of Hames Trace.

Once on scene, crews found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Any suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

