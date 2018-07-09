LMPD responds to shooting in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to Fern Creek after a shooting was reported Monday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 1:35 p.m., of a person shot in the 5300 block of Hames Trace.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, crews found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim's condition or any suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.