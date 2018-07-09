Man killed in shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex

The shooting was reported in the 5300 block of hames Trace at 1:35 p.m. (Photo source: Dale Mader, WaVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a Fern Creek apartment complex on the report of a shooting Monday afternoon.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in at 1:35 p.m., of a person shot in the 5300 block of Hames Trace. The complex is near the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Bardstown Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, crews found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Nakota Powell lives in the building where the shooting happened and said he heard a violent round of gun fire.

"They unloaded the whole clip, it was bad," Powell said. "The bullets ricocheted all over the apartment hall and it was bad."

When the gunfire stopped, Powell said he opened his front door.

"I saw him sitting there gasping for breath," Powell said.

Powell said he and other neighbors tried to help but there was too much blood.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspected Louisville gnome thief captured at Georgia campground

+ Ford issued citation, fined $37,000 in death of worker killed on job

+ Police serve 2nd notice for Occupy ICE protesters to clear spaces, sidewalk

No suspect information has been shared at this time.

Powell said he never imagined seeing so much violence.

"If I would have taken out the dogs five minutes before I would have been in the gun fight," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.