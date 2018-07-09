Kentucky 529 account funds now available for K-12 tuition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky parents can now use 529 account funds to pay for K-12 tuition.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 recently amended in state legislature, allows for expanded use of 529 account funds.

Parents can withdraw up to $10,000 per year from a Kentucky Education Savings Plan Trust, according to Kentucky House Bill 434.

“We encourage families to start saving for educational cost while their children are young, and timing is certainly a factor if a family is saving for K-12 tuition,” said David Lawhorn, KESPT program manager. “KESPT offers many advantages for Kentucky residents, and this new law gives families an opportunity to leverage those benefits for many years.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD responds to shooting in Fern Creek

+ Attorney General Andy Beshear announces run for governor

+ Ex-Bardstown mayor reaches deal with prosecutors

For more information about the plans or how to use them, click here.

KESPT savings are not a factor in determining Kentucky need-based financial aid for Kentucky students wishing to go to college, but federal and institutional aid programs may take the 529 balance in to account.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.