Reese Witherspoon to bring book tour to Louisville

Witherspoon's tour comes to Louisville in September (Source:whiskeyinateacupbook.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Actress, producer, designer and author Reese Witherspoon is coming to Louisville.

Witherspoon is coming to the Kentucky Center for the Arts in September to promote her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup.

The show is scheduled to take place on Friday, September, 21, a time has not been set.

According to the Facebook page for the event, each ticket will include a copy of the book. VIP ticket holders will also get a tote back from Witherspoon's brand Draper James, filled with Reese's favorite products.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky 529 account funds now available for K-12 tuition

+ Attorney General Andy Beshear announces run for governor

+ Ex-Bardstown mayor reaches deal with prosecutors

Ticket's aren't available for sale yet.

Other stops on the tour include Charleston, Charlotte, Birmingham and Nashville.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.