So. Indiana man arrested in Mother's Day crash that killed Louisville man

A warrant was issued Randy J. Tussey's arrest based on the results of toxicology texts. (Source: Washington County, IN Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal crash that happened on Mother's Day in Washington County.

Randy J. Tussey, 33, of Hardinsburg, IN, was taken into custody July 3. He is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, 2 counts and one count of reckless homicide.

ISP says that on May 13, Tussey was driving a Ford Explorer that ran a stop sign at the US 150 and Sinking Creek Lane in Hardinsburg. The Explorer broadsided a passenger car on the drivers side. The driver of the car, Jon T. Donlon, was killed in the crash. Tussey was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Two women who were passengers in each vehicle were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

An arrest warrant was issued June 29 after the result of toxicology tests were received. Tussey was picked up after officers got a tip he was hiding out in Washington County inside a camper off of Beck's Mill Road.

Tussey is being held in the Washington County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

