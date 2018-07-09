Crews respond to deadly crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police and fire crews are at a scene on the Gene Snyder northbound after reports of a crash involving a dump truck.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 2:29 p.m., of a crash on the Gene Snyder, near Westport Road, involving a dump truck.

When scenes arrived on scene, they found a crash involving a dump truck that may have caught fire. Metrosafe later confirmed one person died as a result of this accident.

Anyone driving in that area should expect heavy delays. As of 4:00 p.m., all lanes and the right shoulder were blocked going northbound in that area.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

