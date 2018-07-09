Man killed in fiery Gene Snyder crash identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man killed in fiery Gene Snyder crash identified

(Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News) (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man killed in a crash on I-265 Northbound has been identified. 

Police and fire crews were called to the Gene Snyder near Westport Road on July 9 around 2:27 p.m. on the reports of a crash involving a truck. 

When scenes arrived on the scene, they found a crash involving a truck that left the road and caught fire. Metrosafe later confirmed one person died as a result of this accident.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
LMPD responds to shooting in Fern Creek
Attorney General Andy Beshear announces run for governor
Ex-Bardstown mayor reaches deal with prosecutors

The driver was identified as Shepherdsville resident, Dennis Meredith, 63. His cause of death was listed as blunt force and thermal injuries as a result of the crash. 

Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly