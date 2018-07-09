Man killed in fiery Gene Snyder crash identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man killed in a crash on I-265 Northbound has been identified.

Police and fire crews were called to the Gene Snyder near Westport Road on July 9 around 2:27 p.m. on the reports of a crash involving a truck.

When scenes arrived on the scene, they found a crash involving a truck that left the road and caught fire. Metrosafe later confirmed one person died as a result of this accident.

The driver was identified as Shepherdsville resident, Dennis Meredith, 63. His cause of death was listed as blunt force and thermal injuries as a result of the crash.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

