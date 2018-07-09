Town of Clarksville warns residents against third-party bill paying

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Clarksville officials are warning residents against using third-party companies to pay their utility bills.

According to a release from city officials, third-party online payer services, such as doxo.com are soliciting and accepting payments to Clarksville Wastewater, and not remitting them in time.

Payment processing companies often remit after 15 days, causing late payment penalties to be placed on the payer.

The message read in part:

The only secure way to pay your utility bill online and ensure it gets applied to your account on time is through the official Town website at www.townofclarksville.com. Using a third-party payer service, such as doxo.com, does not guarantee that your payment will be processed in time to avoid late payment penalties and fees.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Wastewater billing office at 812-282-0441.

