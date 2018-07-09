Murder suspect arraigned as police work to identify victim

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of beating a woman to death in Elizabethtown has been arraigned on murder charges.

The body of the woman was found early Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Joan Ave. The suspect, Joseph Bryan Capstraw, 20, told Elizabethtown police he and the woman had been arguing and he blacked out. When he came to, Capstraw said he saw the woman had been badly beaten and that he had injuries to both of his hands.

It is believed Capstraw met the victim at a Rainbow gathering in Lumpkin County, Georgia. Rainbow gatherings are made up of nature lovers and artists who gather annually in a national forest.

The victim has not been identified, Authorities are working with police in Georgia to find out who the woman is.

Capstraw is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in the Hardin County Detention Center.

