Crews respond to deadly wreck on Interstate 71 in Henry County

Interstate 71 is closed at the 31 mile marker after a deadly wreck.More >>
The body of a woman was found early Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Joan Ave. in Elizabethtown.More >>
Police and fire crews are at a scene on the Gene Snyder northbound after reports of a crash involving a dump truck.More >>
Louisville Metro Animal Shelter is running a new promotion to help reduce overcrowding in its current facility.More >>
Clarksville officials are warning residents against using third-party companies to pay their utility bills.More >>
