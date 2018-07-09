Crews respond to deadly wreck on Interstate 71 in Henry County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews respond to deadly wreck on Interstate 71 in Henry County

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 71 is closed at the 31 mile marker after a deadly wreck.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms, the call came in at 4:59 p.m. of a wreck on I-71 in Henry County.

Once on scene, crews found a wreck, involving a commercial motor vehicle, with at least one fatality.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Ex-Bardstown mayor reaches deal with prosecutors
Indiana AG won't resign amid groping allegation
Crawford County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Hazmat is not involved in the cleanup of this scene, but it is expected to take up to four hours to clear the scene.

Crews will be setting up a detour at Exit 28 northbound and Exit 34 southbound.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly