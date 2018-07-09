I-71 reopens following deadly wreck in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 71 is back open after a deadly wreck closed the highway in both directions for hours on Monday night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the 31 mile marker in Henry County.

Emergency crews said the wreck involved a commercial motor vehicle and at least one car.

One person died at the scene. He or she has not been identified.

North and southbound lanes were closed as police examined the scene.

At 9 p.m., the southbound lanes reopened. Around 10:45 p.m., the entire interstate reopened.

