Police serve 2nd notice for Occupy ICE protesters to clear parking spaces, 4 foot path

Organizers believed they had a four-foot walkway cleared on Monday, before they were served a second notice. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A spokesman for the group said they are trying to come into compliance, because they have no plans to leave. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Occupy ICE protesters made changes to their setup. This is what it looked like Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second day in a row, the Louisville Metro Police Department ordered Occupy ICE protesters in downtown Louisville to clear spaces around the protest site.

Protesters have been set up across from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Seventh Street since Monday, July 2.

The group is demanding the abolishment of ICE and the creation of state and local laws that are friendlier to immigrants, including those who are undocumented.

Protesters have tents, chairs, tables, coolers and other items set up. They said they plan to stay until ICE is abolished.

On Sunday, LMPD told the group they had four hours to clear their items off the sidewalk. The Americans with Disabilities Act was cited, saying the group was blocking access to the sidewalk for people with disabilities. Occupy ICE made changes to its setup, but LMPD said they are still not in compliance.

The group posted this video on social media:

Around 5 p.m. Monday, they were served the following notice:

"They're just trying to pull out any code, any ordinance, any little infraction so they can have an excuse to raid us, and to kick us out -- to squash our first amendment rights," Jesús Ibañec, an organizer of Occupy ICE and spokesman for Mijente Louisville, said.

He said the group is talking to their lawyers and working to come into compliance. But they do not plan on packing up and leaving.

"Our mission is not about being in compliance with any city ordinance," Ibañec said. "Our mission is to liberate individuals from being oppressed by state-sponsored violence. We are here to liberate our people."

He has a strong personal connection to the protest.

"One of my first memories was crossing the Mexican border with my undocumented mother and brother," he explained. Ibañec is an American citizen, but his family members "didn't have that privilege," he said.

He said despite his brother being in America for decades he was just able to become a citizen last year.

Occupy ICE currently has a police liaison.

