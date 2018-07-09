Police serve 2nd notice for Occupy ICE protesters to clear parking spaces, 4 foot path

Some small groups that help veterans are struggling to survive, but a pre-filed bill in the Kentucky state legislature may give them the boost they need to keep the doors open.More >>
For the second day in a row, the Louisville Metro Police Department ordered Occupy ICE protesters in downtown Louisville to clear spaces around the protest site.More >>
Interstate 71 is closed at the 31 mile marker after a deadly wreck.More >>
The body of a woman was found early Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Joan Ave. in Elizabethtown.More >>
Police and fire crews are at a scene on the Gene Snyder northbound after reports of a crash involving a dump truck.More >>
