Suspected Louisville gnome thief captured at Georgia campground

Stolen gnomes and other items were recovered by police, but Bishop was on the run. (Source: Mike Fussell, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Georgia arrested a man Louisville police say is responsible for stealing gnomes and other lawn ornaments from dozens of yards in the Highlands neighborhood.

Monday evening, Barton Bishop was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Department. He was caught at a campground.

Louisville police had been looking for the person responsible for stealing yard decorations for more than a month.

One woman we spoke to in June said a sentimental item -- the last thing she bought with her late mother -- was taken.

Near the end of June, a thief was caught on camera stealing decorations from a home in the Highlands.

From the first reported thefts during the first week of June, the crimes didn't stop. Houses from Gardiner Lane, north to Belknap and Bonnycastle were targeted.

July 5, the Louisville Metro Police Department said it recovered many of the stolen items, which were available for residents to pick up at the 5th Division.

At that time, they also released a picture of Bishop, naming him as the suspect in the crimes.

Bishop will be extradited to Louisville to face charges.

