Neighbors: 'License Plate Linda' damaged vehicles during family get-together

Marvin Shelton and Dominique Duskin say they were at a family gathering when a neighbor damaged some of the guests’ vehicles after a dispute over parking. (FOX19 NOW)

A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home. (Source: Hamilton County)

A woman is facing multiple charges after neighbors accused her of damaging license plates outside their home.

Linda Shad, 53, is facing one disorderly conduct charge and five criminal damaging charges. She was arrested Saturday night in the 2900 block of Bentbrook Drive.

Marvin Shelton says he was hosting a family get-together when his neighbor, Shad, got upset that vehicles were blocking a driveway.

"No cars were blocking her driveway. It shouldn't have been bothering her," said Shelton.

He says Shad started writing license plate numbers down and called the police, but when the police came out they didn't do anything.

A police report says officers perceived Shad to be heavily intoxicated. They left the scene after both parties had agreed to leave each other alone.

That's when Shelton says Shad took matters into her own hands, damaging multiple license plates and keying cars.

"That was the last straw for me. I called the police and they arrested her that night," said Shelton.

Shad accused officers of placing her into handcuffs for show, the police report says, stating she could be their "token white girl."

Shelton's cousin Domonique Duskin posted photos of what happened to social media and ended the post with #LicensePlateLinda. The post has since gone viral.

"We're seeing this happen all over the country with #PermitPatty and #IDAdam," said Duskin.

Shelton says Shad has called law enforcement on him dozens of times since he moved into his house 13 years ago.

"I think it's unfortunate. When I moved here I didn't have the thoughts of having a silent war with any neighbors," he said.

Shad, who is no longer in jail, has not responded to a request for comment.

Shelton says he doesn't want to paint Shad as a racist. He says the feud started years ago when Shad allegedly called the police on him for cars parked on the street.

"I would come home and find abandoned vehicle notices on my car at least twice a week for the time span of a year," he said.

Shelton believes things escalated for Shad last October when she had a Halloween party and someone blocked his driveway.

"I went over there and politely asked them to move the car blocking my driveway. Some words were said and I ignored them. Someone eventually moved the car and I thought that would be the last of it," he said.

Shad's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.