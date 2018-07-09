Ford issued citation, fined $37,000 in death of worker killed on job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Labor fined Ford more than $37,000 for a worker's death at the Kentucky Truck Plant in December.

The department issued a serious citation -- the most severe it can issue -- in the death of Ivan Bridgewater in 2017.

He was an electrician who was working alone when he was crushed when a semi backed into a loading dock, pinning Bridgewater against the dock area.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Indiana community mourns man killed at truck plant

Investigators found the lighting in that area was too dark.

A Louisville Metro Police Department investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.