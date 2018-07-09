Ford issued citation, fined $37,000 in death of worker killed on job

For the second day in a row, the Louisville Metro Police Department ordered Occupy ICE protesters in downtown Louisville to clear spaces around the protest site.More >>
Interstate 71 is back open after a deadly wreck closed the highway in both directions for hours on Monday night.More >>
Police responded to a Fern Creek apartment complex on the report of a shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
Planned Parenthood has closed its health center in Indiana's second-largest city, blaming intimidation and harassment by supporters of a local anti-abortion group.More >>
After getting several calls to the anonymous LMPD tipline, narcotics officers served a search warrant at A&A Smoke Shop on Terry Road.More >>
