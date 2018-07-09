PRP smoke shop owner arrested for selling drugs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police claim a smoke shop in PRP was selling more than just tobacco.

After getting several calls to the anonymous LMPD tipline, narcotics officers served a search warrant at A&A Smoke Shop on Terry Road.

Detectives said they found several bags of marijuana, a gun and what appeared to be a tactical vest.

The owner, Ahmad Ghazawi, 31, was arrested Friday on a probation violation.

He's being held in the Louisville Metro Detention Center without bond.

