Sarkisian loses $30M lawsuit against USC over firing

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former USC head football coach Steve Sarkisian has lost a $30 million lawsuit that claimed he was improperly fired by the school instead of being allowed to seek treatment for alcoholism.
An arbitrator last week ruled in favor of the University of Southern California, saying Sarkisian concealed his condition from the school.
In a statement Monday, Sarkisian said he was "disappointed in the decision, but we will respect it and move on."
Sarkisian was fired in October 2015, two months after he slurred his words and swore during USC's annual "Salute to Troy" preseason pep rally.
Sarkisian blamed his behavior on mixing alcohol with medication before the event.
However, Sarkisian also reportedly showed signs of being intoxicated during a game and at a team meeting.
He was replaced by current head coach Clay Helton.
Sarkisian sued for breach of contract and discrimination based on disability, alleging that the school fired him instead of allowing him to seek treatment for alcoholism.
"We are pleased that the arbitration has reached its rightful conclusion and we wish Steve Sarkisian well," said a statement from USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann.
Sarkisian went into alcohol rehabilitation treatment after he was fired. He currently is the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.
"The last two years have been trying," Sarkisian said in his statement. "But I am in now a great place, healthy, happy and loving my job with the Falcons and have the support of my family and friends and that's where my focus is and will remain."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.More >>
Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.More >>
The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.More >>
The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyMore >>
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyMore >>
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesMore >>
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesMore >>
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upMore >>
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>