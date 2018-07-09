WAVE Country team witnesses basketball brawl

The Southern Indiana Titans witnessed the fight, but went on to win the tournament. (Source: Mac McIntosh)

The fight was caught on camera and shared all over Twitter. (Source: @aau_bingo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An amateur basketball tournament in Georgia erupted in violence that was witnessed by a team from WAVE Country.

The fight between teenage players from a Chicago team and referees at an amateur basketball tournament in Georgia was caught on camera Sunday and sent around the world on Twitter.

"This was an isolated incident," Mac McIntosh, coach of the Southern Indiana Titans said. "We've never seen anything like this occur."

In the videos, young players could be seen knocking down and punching officials. At one point, a referee seemed to escalate the incident by charging at another adult on the court.

It was not clear what started the altercation.

The fight broke out during a game on the court next to where McIntosh's team was playing.

"We kind of just went into protective mode just to keep our area, the family we had there, our friends, the players, everybody safe," he said.

The fighting ended quickly but the impact on McIntosh's team was felt by all the players. They witnessed the brawl just two and a half hours before playing in the tournament championship game.

"We had to get them out of there, kind of regroup and get their minds right, keep them off of social media," McIntosh said. "But ultimately they still knew. They felt that presence. It was work getting their heads right."

McIntosh said the Titans went on to win the tournament.

