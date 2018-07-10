American Greetings to close Bardstown plant earlier than expected

American Greetings opened in Bardstown in 1984. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The American Greetings Plant in Bardstown will close sooner than previously thought.

The Kentucky Career Center expects the plant to close on Sept. 7, 2018. The closures leaves 275 workers out of a job.

In March, when the closure was announced, the company said it would close by the end of February 2019.

The company's decision to close comes after an evaluation of the company's future production needs, a press release at the time stated.

American Greetings is one of the top three employers in Nelson County.

