American Greetings to reduce Bardstown workforce ahead of closing

American Greetings opened in Bardstown in 1984. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the plant would close on Sept. 7.

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The American Greetings Plant in Bardstown will reduce its workforce ahead of closing.

The plant is planning to reduce the number of employees after Labor Day.

The company said it would close by the end of February 2019.

The company's decision to close comes after an evaluation of the company's future production needs, a press release in March stated.

American Greetings is one of the top three employers in Nelson County.

