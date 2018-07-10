Police: Shooting victim runs to White Castle for help

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot near a fast food restaurant. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot near a fast food restaurant.

The victim told police he was sleeping in the 2700 block of Fern Valley Road when several males assaulted him and shot at him around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said the man was able to escape and ran to White Castle for help. He was in the White Castle parking when police arrived.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Mitchell said his injuries were not life threatening.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

