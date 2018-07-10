The Latest: Women's quarterfinals underway at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her women's singles match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina, on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Monday July 9, 2018.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to France's Adrian Mannarino during their men's singles match, on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Monday July 9, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The women's quarterfinals are underway at Wimbledon.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is taking on Russian Daria Kasatkina on Centre Court. Kerber was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2016, while 14th-seeded Kasatkina is in the last eight for the first time.

On No. 1 Court, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is in action against Dominika Cibulkova, who is playing her third Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The only remaining fourth-round match has also resumed on No. 2 Court. Fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro led Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7 when play was suspended due to darkness on Monday.

Later seven-time champion Serena Williams faces 52nd-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy, and 13th-seeded Julia Goerges faces Kiki Bertens as the pair both play in their first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

12:30 p.m.

If he ever decides to stop playing tennis, Roger Federer may have a future in another sport.

During his Wimbledon fourth-round victory over Adrian Mannarino on Monday, with the ball having already been called out, Federer played a stroke that was more akin to cricket than tennis.

Whether it was a forward defensive shot or a back-foot cut, the eight-time champion's technique impressed the International Cricket Council.

After Wimbledon's official Twitter account asked for a rating of Federer's shot, the ICC replied with an updated version of their batting rankings, placing the Swiss at the same place he is seeded at Wimbledon - No. 1.

Federer will resume his title defense on Wednesday when he faces eighth-seeded Kevin Anderson.

12:05 p.m.

Serena Williams is set to resume her quest for an eighth Wimbledon title when the women's quarterfinals get underway at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Her opponent is 52nd-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy, who has never taken a set off Williams in their three previous meetings.

Williams is seeking to reclaim the title having been unable to defend her 2016 triumph due to her pregnancy.

The highest remaining seeded player in the women's draw - No. 11 Angelique Kerber - faces Daria Kasatkina, who plays in her first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

One of former Wimbledon quarterfinalists Dominika Cibulkova and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will reach the last four at the All England Club for the first time.

The 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal and faces former French Open semifinalist Kiki Bertens, who has also reached the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time.

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro and Gilles Simon also finish their fourth-round match suspended overnight because of darkness. Del Potro leads two sets to one.

