Man arrested for June burglary at UofL affiliated apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested for burglary after reportedly breaking into an apartment complex near the University of Louisville.

The alleged burglary happened June 10 at the Arch Apartments, less than a mile from UofL's Belknap Campus. Lamont S. Coleman, 29, of Louisville, was identified from video surveillance.

According to the victim, Coleman along with two others broke into his apartment and stole property, approximately $250 in cash and a lock box containing a Glock 22 pistol.

The victim called UofL police. A ULPD detective reviewed surveillance video which showed Coleman and the others entering the apartment and leaving with the missing items.

