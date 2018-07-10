Albanian fan wanted for sparking soccer match violence freed - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Albanian fan wanted for sparking soccer match violence freed

By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) - An Albanian citizen who was wanted on criminal charges in Serbia after he took credit for a drone that flew a nationalist banner over a soccer stadium and prompted fan violence said Tuesday that he has been released from prison.

Ismail Morina, aka Ballisti, was arrested in Croatia last year on a warrant from Serbia. He was moved this year to a prison in Italy, where he has residency through his marriage to an Italian citizen.

Morina, 36, expressed gratitude on his Facebook page to an Albanian diplomat in Italy, Consul General Adrian Haskaj, for helping to secure his release. He also thanked "Croatia and Italy for their impartiality."

A Foreign Ministry official in Albania's capital, Tirana, said an Italian court cleared the way for Morina's release, declining to comment further. The official asked for anonymity due to the diplomatic sensitivity of the issue,

Morina and the Foreign Ministry did not say if there were conditions to the release or if the Serbian case remains active.

Violence interrupted at an October 2014 European qualifying match between the Serbian and Albanian teams when a drone with an Albanian banner floated over the pitch. The 0-0 game was suspended after Serbian fans injured some of the Albanian players, who had rushed a Serbian player after he pulled down the banner.

European soccer's governing body ultimately awarded Albania the match victory, helping win the tiny western Balkan country a spot in the Euro 2016 finals, its first major tournament.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, his Cabinet and the Albanian Football Federation negotiated with Croatian authorities not to approve Serbia's extradition request, arguing that "Albanian citizen Ismail Morina is endangered to suffer from politically motivated persecution or discrimination."

___

Follow Semini at http://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:36:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:13:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

  • Baby found alive buried under debris in Montana woods

    Baby found alive buried under debris in Montana woods

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-10 06:39:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:10:58 GMT
    (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...
    A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.More >>
    A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.More >>

  • Prosecutor accuses ex-New York Senate leader of 'shakedown'

    Prosecutor accuses ex-New York Senate leader of 'shakedown'

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-07-10 15:27:43 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:10:54 GMT
    A prosecutor says a former New York state Senate leader extorted businesses to get bogus jobs for his son.More >>
    A prosecutor says a former New York state Senate leader extorted businesses to get bogus jobs for his son.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly