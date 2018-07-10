WAVE Country organization sending $150K+ in medical supplies to Haiti

Fully stocked by S.O.S., the Damou Medical Clinic is expected to open by Christmas. (Source: Kaitlin Rust, WAVE 3 News)

Personnel check over a piece of medical equipment that will be sent to Haiti. (Source: Kaitlin Rust, WAVE 3 News)

The clinic will be opened in in Jacmel, Haiti. (Source: Kaitlin Rust, WAVE 3 News)

Supplies Over Seas is sending a 40-foot container filled with over $150,000 worth of supplies and equipment. (Source: Kaitlin Rust, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Despite unrest in Haiti over gas prices, a Louisville group continues to prepare to make a delivery there.

The riots and chaos has left many Americans stranded across the island. A Lexington church group of 35 people has been stuck at a hotel but is safe on the small island. It's not stopping local Supplies Over Seas, determined to send much needed medical supplies.

S.O.S. is sending a 40-foot container filled with over $150,000 worth of supplies and equipment to the Damou Christian Mission in Jacmel. The project was started by Mary Lang and Scott Goldbach of My Daily Armor Ministries when they learned of the great need in Jacmel.

Jess and Loubens Eugene, Directors of Damou Christian Mission, will be opening of a medical clinic because 80 percent of the community is without healthcare and common illnesses and injuries often go neglected or untreated due to a lack of doctors and supplies.

Click HERE to learn more about S.O.S. and how you can donate. The organization collects medical supplies from facilities and individuals across the state over the year to help supply areas in need.

The Damou Medical Clinic is expected to open by Christmas, fully stocked by S.O.S.

