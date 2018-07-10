Police: Woman found in wooded area off Shelbyville Road killed in hit and run

Police were called to the 14000 block of Bircham Road, located off Shelbyville Road near Valhalla Golf Club, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a wooded area.

Police were called to the 14000 block of Bircham Road, located off Shelbyville Road near Valhalla Golf Club, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

They determined the woman had been killed in a hit and run.

Sue Rodgers lives on the other side of the fence on Shelbyville Road. The body was found in her neighbor's backyard by landscapers doing yard work

"It's hard to imagine that there would be a body and thinking that you know, here we are and there's a body and we didn't hear anything," Rodgers said.

Melinda Donnell lives in the cul-de-sac too and said she and her husband were home all night.

"I mean, there may be just a few random people who walk up there but my dog usually barks and lets us know," Donnell said. "I didn't hear anything and my husband was outside last night until about midnight sitting outside on the deck and didn't hear anything going on."

It's unclear when the hit and run happened. The name of the woman has not been released.

Her cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

